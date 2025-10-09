Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as football’s first billionaire player ever

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the Al-Nassr and Portugal captain has officially become the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (£1.04 billion).

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks and ranks the wealthiest individuals across the globe, assessed Ronaldo’s wealth for the first time, taking into account his career earnings, business ventures, sponsorship deals, and long-term investments.

A Career of Record-Breaking Earnings

Ronaldo’s professional football career has spanned over two decades, during which he has represented elite clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, before joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in 2022. According to Bloomberg, between 2002 and 2023, he earned over $550 million (£410 million) in salaries alone.

His endorsement portfolio is equally impressive, with a decade-long deal with Nike reportedly worth $18 million (£13.4 million) annually.

He also boasts lucrative partnerships with global brands such as Herbalife, Clear, and Binance, while his personal brand, CR7, encompasses fashion, fragrances, hotels, gyms, and even his own line of eyewear, all contributing significantly to his net worth.

A Historic Move to Saudi Arabia

When Ronaldo made the sensational switch to Al-Nassr in late 2022, he not only transformed Saudi football’s global image but also became the highest-paid player in the sport’s history, earning a staggering £177 million per year. Recently, he extended his contract with the club for two more years, a deal reportedly worth more than $400 million (£298 million), ensuring he remains with the Saudi giants well into his 40s.

The Messi Comparison

Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, also enjoys immense wealth. Bloomberg reports that Messi has earned more than $600 million (£447 million) in pre-tax salary during his career. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi reportedly earns $20 million (£15 million) in guaranteed annual pay, roughly 10% of Ronaldo’s income over the same period.

Additionally, Messi is expected to receive an ownership stake in Inter Miami upon retirement, further cementing his legacy both on and off the pitch.

Beyond Football — The Ronaldo Empire

