US-based Ghanaian woman’s body found decomposing after completing master’s degree

A Ghanaian woman residing in the United States, identified as Gertrude Cindy Amaniangpong, has been tragically found dead in her apartment in Ohio.

According to reports from popular US-based YouTuber and blogger De God Son TV, the deceased, believed to be between 32 and 34 years old, was discovered by local police approximately three weeks after her passing, with her body already in a decomposed state.

De God Son disclosed that Gertrude was a former member of The Maker’s House Chapel in Accra and had recently completed her master’s degree in the United States. He further suggested that she might have been battling depression prior to her death.

The Ghanaian lady, between 32 and 34 years old, was very beautiful. She had been dead for three weeks on her bed in Ohio without anyone noticing. She didn’t have a husband or child, and I have cried today. She had just completed her master’s degree in the US. She needed someone to talk to but couldn’t. From what we gathered, she was going through challenges.

He added that they had made several attempts to contact Gertrude’s friends and family in Ghana but had struggled to locate her relatives.

He stated,

We have reached out to people who knew her and a man who used to visit her frequently, but he said he doesn’t know any of her family members. The police are now looking to speak with someone

In a related account, Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky, who was reportedly at the scene with De God Son TV, explained that they contacted authorities after losing communication with Gertrude for some time.

She shared a video capturing the moment police and emergency responders retrieved the deceased’s body from her residence.

Yaa Nicky recounted emotionally,

I went to check up on her this morning because I felt uneasy. When I got to her door, I went to the leasing office and involved the police. We opened the door and found out she had died a couple of weeks ago. RIP, Getty.

