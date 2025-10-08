Black Stars dismantle CAR to move closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

The Black Stars produced a commanding performance to brush aside the Central African Republic (CAR), securing a resounding victory that puts them within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana took control of the game early and never looked back. In the 20th minute, Mohammed Kudus delivered a pinpoint cross that found Mohammed Salisu, whose towering header gave the Black Stars a well-deserved lead.

Despite several missed opportunities before the break, Ghana dominated possession and dictated the tempo. The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Fatawu Issahaku all came close, but poor finishing denied them a wider margin at halftime.

In midfield, Thomas Partey and Kwesi Sibo were outstanding, controlling the game and effectively shielding the defence. The Central African Republic rarely posed any serious threat, with the Ghanaian backline standing firm throughout.

After the interval, the Black Stars returned with renewed intensity. Their pressure paid off when Partey unleashed a powerful drive that deflected into the path of Jordan Ayew, who calmly slotted home to make it 2-0.

Ghana’s dominance continued to show, and in the 69th minute, Alexander Djiku rose highest to head in Ayew’s perfectly weighted cross, extending the lead to 3-0.

Just three minutes later, Jordan Ayew turned scorer once again, firing past the CAR goalkeeper with composure to register his brace and Ghana’s fourth of the night.

Substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana added the finishing touch with a sublime strike late in the game — his first international goal — after a clever assist from Joseph Paintsil, sealing an emphatic 5-0 win.