Black Stars Player Ratings vs CAR: Ayew 7/10, Kudus 6/10, Semenyo 5/10, Partey average

Ghana’s Black Stars produced a commanding performance in Morocco, dismantling the Central African Republic 5–0 to move within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring with a thumping header from Mohammed Kudus’ cross before Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana completed the rout.

With Thomas Partey and Kwesi Sibo controlling the midfield, Ghana looked balanced, composed, and confident – a performance that sent a strong signal ahead of their final group clash against Comoros in Accra.

Below are the player ratings from the game:

Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare – 7/10

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was calm, composed, and authoritative whenever called upon. He marshalled his defence superbly, communicated effectively, and maintained his concentration despite Ghana’s dominance. A clean sheet well earned.

Defenders

Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah – 5/10

A steady but unspectacular display from the left-back. He maintained his shape well defensively and delivered a few decent crosses into the box but struggled at times with positioning under pressure.

Mohammed Salisu – 7/10

Outstanding defensively and decisive in attack. The West Ham defender’s towering header gave Ghana the lead and set the tone for the evening. Composed in possession and commanding in the air — a complete performance.

Alexander Djiku – 8/10

A rock at the back and a leader throughout. Djiku organised the defence, broke up play intelligently, and capped his fine performance with a goal — his second in consecutive games. One of Ghana’s most consistent performers on the night.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 4/10

Had a quiet evening by his standards. He held his position well but offered little going forward. Needs to show more confidence in overlapping and supporting the attack.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey – 6/10

The Arsenal midfielder provided structure and calm in the middle of the park. Though not heavily involved in attacking play, he maintained defensive stability and dictated tempo when required. An average but disciplined showing.

Kwesi Sibo – 7/10

Commanded the midfield with energy and intelligence. His positioning was excellent, breaking up attacks and linking play efficiently. One of the unsung heroes of Ghana’s victory.

Fatawu Issahaku – 6/10

Showed flashes of creativity with his pace and dribbling but lacked the finishing touch. Contributed to Ghana’s attacking transitions but will be disappointed not to have scored.

Antoine Semenyo – 4/10

Worked hard off the ball but was wasteful in front of goal. Missed a few clear chances that could have sealed the game earlier. Needs more composure in decisive moments.

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus – 6/10

A mixed evening for the Tottenham playmaker. He was lively, sharp in possession, and delivered the assist for Salisu’s opener but couldn’t find his scoring touch. Still, his vision and link-up play were vital to Ghana’s attack.

Jordan Ayew – 8/10 Man of the Match.

The Leicester City forward was superb — combining experience, leadership, and end product. Scored one and assisted two, driving the team forward with confidence and precision. His movement and awareness were exceptional throughout.

Substitutes

Joseph Paintsil – 6/10

Made an immediate impact after coming on, providing a clever assist for Sulemana’s goal. A bright cameo from the LA Galaxy attacker.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 6/10

Energetic and direct. Took his chance brilliantly to score his first international goal. A confidence-boosting outing for the young winger.

Elisha Owusu – 5/10

Solid but unspectacular after coming on. Helped maintain control in midfield in the closing stages.

Jerome Opoku – 4/10

Had limited minutes and little influence on the match.

Prince Owusu – 4/10

Made his Ghana debut and showed glimpses of energy but had too little time to make an impression.