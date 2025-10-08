Kurt Okraku appointed Chair of FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee

The 2nd Vice President of CAF and President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been appointed as the Chairperson of FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee.

His four-year tenure, spanning 2025 to 2029, represents another major milestone in both his leadership career and Ghana’s rising prominence in global football administration.

In his new capacity, Mr Okraku will spearhead FIFA’s global initiatives to combat racism and all forms of discrimination within football. His role will focus on driving strategic reforms, promoting equality, and fostering inclusivity across every level of the sport—from grassroots to the elite stage.

Supporting him in this mission will be Mark Wade of Bermuda, appointed as Deputy Chairperson, along with 19 other members representing various FIFA Member Associations.

FIFA’s decision reflects strong confidence in Okraku’s visionary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to leveraging football as a unifying force for social transformation.

Prior to this appointment, Okraku served two consecutive terms as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) before his elevation to 2nd Vice President of CAF, making him one of the most influential figures in African football governance.

Since assuming office as GFA President in 2019—and securing re-election in 2023—he has championed bold reforms that continue to enhance transparency, governance, and the overall development of Ghanaian football.

Before rising to the helm, Okraku was a member of the GFA Executive Committee, where he contributed to key policy and structural reforms.

He also gained extensive experience in football management as the communications and marketing manager for Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s most decorated clubs.

A graduate of the University of Liverpool, Okraku holds an MBA in Football Administration, equipping him with the strategic and technical acumen required to navigate the evolving global football ecosystem.