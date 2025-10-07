Grace Ashley reveals how Stephen Appiah’s comment crushed her Black Stars spirit [Video]

Gospel musician Grace Ashley has shared details of a disheartening experience involving former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, which she says diminished her passion for the national team.
Known for her vibrant musical presence and unwavering support during Black Stars match days, Grace Ashley’s voice has long been synonymous with Ghana’s football spirit. However, in recent times, her enthusiasm has noticeably waned, a change she attributes to a painful exchange with the former captain.
MUST READ: World Cup Qualifiers: CAR vs Ghana – Match Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups & Prediction
In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025, the gospel star recounted a moment that left her feeling deeply hurt and unappreciated, despite years of devoted support for the Black Stars.
Grace Ashley explained that during one of the team’s trips, Appiah made comments that struck a chord with her.
READ ALSO: GH Ballers Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo & others shine before final World Cup qualifiers
She said,
On our way, Stephen Appiah was part of our team, but we didn’t know. We found out when we got to the airport. It was that time one man told him to support me for my efforts for the Black Star because, through me, Ghanaians are supporting football. What Stephen told him was that I am working for the state; therefore, if I think the state is not supporting me, I should stop.
The gospel singer noted that Appiah’s remarks not only saddened her but also discouraged another member of the team’s supporters’ group, who subsequently withdrew his backing for the Black Stars.
READ MORE: Prophet predicts Issahaku’s rise, Semenyo’s struggles and wild 2026 World Cup event
She added,
I was very sad when he said that. Since then, the man hasn’t supported the Black Star again. You see how sad it is.
Grace Ashley’s revelation has since sparked reactions online, with fans and social media users expressing mixed emotions over the incident between the celebrated gospel artist and the former national team icon.