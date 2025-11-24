BOLD Homecoming: Tiffany Asamoah Shares the Pieces That Define BOLD Swim

From Los Angeles runways to a planned presentation at Accra Fashion Week, BOLD Swim is a statement in contemporary luxury and storytelling. Founded and designed by Tiffany Asamoah, the Los Angeles–born swimwear house is known for minimalist silhouettes, performance fabrics, and fit-first construction that moves effortlessly between pool, editorial, and everyday life. With editorial visibility in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Glamour, and runway shows spanning Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, BOLD Swim arrives in Accra as both a design moment and a carefully paced homecoming.

Why Accra, why now For Tiffany, the Accra presentation is personal and strategic. It completes an arc that began with building a technical, editorial foundation in the United States and now moves toward deeper cultural and operational ties in Ghana. “I’m coming home through my work,” she says. “Marrying into Ghanaian culture changed everything. This is about blending diaspora heritage with contemporary design, and doing it in ways that will eventually create opportunity locally.”

“At its core, BOLD Swim is about service—design that serves real bodies, real lives, and real makers,” says Tiffany Asamoah. “This presentation is a return to people and place. It’s about honoring craft, protecting supply partners, and making pieces that last.”

What’s available now BOLD Swim’s current offering is focused and purposeful: seasonal swim collections built on technical performance (UV protection; quick‑dry, durable finishes; antimicrobial treatments) plus two limited‑edition 100% silk keepsake scarves.

The first scarf, created exclusively with Ghanaian artist Michael Mensah Bonsu, is a wearable map honoring Ghana’s 16 regions and cultural treasures.

The second is a more intimate piece, rich with symbolism—hibiscus, Sankofa, cowrie, roots, and the Black Star—designed as a ritual object for diasporic homecoming.

“Think of These scarves are heirlooms,” Tiffany explains. “They’re literal stitches between where I started and where I’m going. They extend the collection beyond swimwear into memory and place.”

“As a brand, we’re focused on doing what we do best: designing swimwear that fits, performs, and tells stories. We’re building deliberately — honoring craft, protecting our supply partners, and centering inclusivity in every fit and presentation.” — Tiffany Asamoah, Founder and Designer, BOLD Swim