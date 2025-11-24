SEC warns public against rising “money doubling” scams on TV, flags 33 stations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a strong warning to the public over the surge in suspected fraudulent investment schemes, popularly known as “money doubling,” being promoted on some television stations across the country.
In a public notice, the Commission said these schemes typically promise unusually high returns with little or no risk, a hallmark of fraudulent operations designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals into parting with their money
The commission stressed that none of the investment programmes currently being advertised on television have been approved, authorised, or licensed by the SEC.
READ ALSO: U.S reverses 15% tariffs on Ghana's Cocoa and other exports - Foreign Minister reveals
The SEC cautioned the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with any unlicensed entities. It advised potential investors to exercise due diligence and verify the legitimacy of any investment product before committing funds.
The SEC also warned individuals and groups promoting these schemes that their activities constitute a criminal offence under Section 144(1) of the Securities Industry Act, as amended, and Section 294(1)(b) of the Companies Act. These laws prohibit the public promotion or advertisement of securities-related products without proper authorisation from the Commission.
They also urged anyone seeking clarification on the licensing status of an investment firm or promoter to contact its toll-free line (0800 100 065), its office numbers (0302 768 970–2), or email info@sec.gov.gh.
READ ALSO: Rapper Agbeko finally agrees to rehab with full support from Edem
The Commission noted that it has already identified several entities involved in broadcasting deceptive investment advertisements, although specific names were not disclosed. It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding investors and ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient securities market in Ghana.
The rest of the TV stations cited for fraudulent activities include:
1. Advice TV
2 . Adwempa TV
3 .KTV TV
4 . Akyedie TV
5. Kumaplus TV
6.Megyefo TV
7.Asomafo TV
8. Asomdwie TV
9. MY TV
10. Benedict TV
11. Nkabom TV
12. Best TV
13 . Passion TV
14. Big TV
15. Run TV
16 . Seekers TV
17 . Breeze TV
18 . Diamond TV
19. Simple TV
20. Eagle TV
21 . Elephant TV
22. Energy TV
23 . Funny TV
24. Golden TV
25 . Goodness TV
26. Hyebre TV
27. Starboy TV
28. Today’s GH TV
29. TV Magic
30. Unik TV
31. VIP TV
32. XTV
33 . Happy TV