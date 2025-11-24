SEC warns public against rising “money doubling” scams on TV, flags 33 stations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a strong warning to the public over the surge in suspected fraudulent investment schemes, popularly known as “money doubling,” being promoted on some television stations across the country.

In a public notice, the Commission said these schemes typically promise unusually high returns with little or no risk, a hallmark of fraudulent operations designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals into parting with their money

The commission stressed that none of the investment programmes currently being advertised on television have been approved, authorised, or licensed by the SEC.

The SEC cautioned the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with any unlicensed entities. It advised potential investors to exercise due diligence and verify the legitimacy of any investment product before committing funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC also warned individuals and groups promoting these schemes that their activities constitute a criminal offence under Section 144(1) of the Securities Industry Act, as amended, and Section 294(1)(b) of the Companies Act. These laws prohibit the public promotion or advertisement of securities-related products without proper authorisation from the Commission.

They also urged anyone seeking clarification on the licensing status of an investment firm or promoter to contact its toll-free line (0800 100 065), its office numbers (0302 768 970–2), or email info@sec.gov.gh.

READ ALSO: Rapper Agbeko finally agrees to rehab with full support from Edem

The Commission noted that it has already identified several entities involved in broadcasting deceptive investment advertisements, although specific names were not disclosed. It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding investors and ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient securities market in Ghana.

The rest of the TV stations cited for fraudulent activities include: 1. Advice TV 2 . Adwempa TV 3 .KTV TV 4 . Akyedie TV 5. Kumaplus TV 6.Megyefo TV 7.Asomafo TV 8. Asomdwie TV 9. MY TV 10. Benedict TV 11. Nkabom TV 12. Best TV 13 . Passion TV 14. Big TV 15. Run TV 16 . Seekers TV 17 . Breeze TV 18 . Diamond TV 19. Simple TV 20. Eagle TV 21 . Elephant TV 22. Energy TV 23 . Funny TV 24. Golden TV 25 . Goodness TV 26. Hyebre TV 27. Starboy TV 28. Today’s GH TV 29. TV Magic 30. Unik TV 31. VIP TV 32. XTV 33 . Happy TV