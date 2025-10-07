President Mahama gifts GHC500K to UDS for winning global university football title

President John Dramani Mahama has honoured the University for Development Studies (UDS) with a GHC500,000 cash reward following their historic victory at the FISU World University Football Tournament held in China.
UDS etched their name into the history books as the first African university to clinch the prestigious global title. The victorious team paid a courtesy call on President Mahama at the Jubilee House, where they presented the coveted trophy and received commendation for their exceptional performance.
The President, flanked by senior government officials, warmly congratulated the team for their discipline, resilience, and for bringing glory to Ghana and Africa at large.
UDS’s remarkable journey culminated in a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over defending champions Paulista University of Brazil in a thrilling finale that captivated audiences across the continent.
Their triumph was a resounding statement of Africa’s potential in global university sports. It also highlighted the growing strength of Ghanaian youth talent and the importance of investing in sports development at the tertiary level.
The final match was a spectacle of determination and grit. Despite conceding within the first 10 seconds, captain Mohammed Sulemana restored parity in stoppage time before Ezedeen Alhassan delivered the decisive blow with a superb finish from a corner in extra time, securing a place in football history for UDS.
President Mahama lauded the team for hoisting Ghana’s flag high and serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across Africa.
The Bigger Picture
UDS’s extraordinary feat has been met with widespread national celebration and pride. Many Ghanaians view the victory as a turning point for university sports in Africa. The university has since pledged to strengthen its football programme and assemble another formidable squad to compete both locally and internationally, with the ambition of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and defending their global title.