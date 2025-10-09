Black Stars set for Asian tour as Otto Addo eyes stronger World Cup squad

The Black Stars are gearing up for a highly anticipated international tour of Asia, where they will face two of the continent’s football giants, Japan and South Korea, in top-tier friendly matches designed to test their tactical readiness and squad depth ahead of upcoming global tournaments.

The tour begins on November 14 in Toyota, Japan, where Ghana will face the Samurai Blue in the prestigious Kirin Cup. With Japan already securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the hosts are expected to field a full-strength lineup.

This presents a perfect opportunity for the Black Stars to measure their progress against one of the world’s most technically disciplined and tactically sound national teams.

Three days later, on November 17, the Black Stars will travel to Seoul to take on South Korea, another World Cup-bound side known for their relentless energy, attacking flair, and tactical organisation. The encounter promises to be a fast-paced, high-quality contest that will push Ghana to their limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Asian tour aligns with the Ghana Football Association’s broader vision of maintaining a competitive and cohesive national team. It serves as part of coach Otto Addo’s long-term strategy to test new players, refine tactical structures, and enhance team chemistry against elite opposition.

READ ALSO: Black Stars dismantle CAR to move closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

The Bigger Picture

Having technically secured qualification for Ghana’s fifth FIFA World Cup, Otto Addo’s focus now shifts to building a formidable and balanced squad capable of competing at the highest level. The coach is intent on assembling a team that not only qualifies but also makes a lasting impact on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Popular breast cancer myths that put victims at risk

After an underwhelming showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars are determined to exceed expectations this time around. With the expanded 2026 World Cup format offering more opportunities for emerging football nations to shine, Ghana will be aiming to reassert its dominance and deliver a performance that reflects the nation’s proud footballing heritage.