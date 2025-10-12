Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average

The Black Stars of Ghana have officially sealed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a spirited 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. A clinical second-half finish from Mohammed Kudus was all Ghana needed to reach 25 points in Group I, booking their fifth World Cup appearance in grand style.

The match saw the Black Stars display dominance and discipline throughout. Thomas Partey and Kwesi Sibo bossed the midfield, dictating the tempo and offering defensive cover, while Jordan Ayew and Kudus led the attacking charge. Though Ghana created several chances, they struggled to convert them, but Kudus’ brilliance proved enough to get the job done.

Comoros threatened late in the game but failed to capitalise on their few opportunities, allowing Ghana to celebrate a well-deserved qualification.

Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros

Benjamin Asare – 8/10

The Hearts of Oak captain was composed and commanding in goal. With five clean sheets in six qualifiers, Asare proved crucial once again, making two vital saves to secure Ghana’s qualification. Calm under pressure, he showed the poise of a veteran.

Defenders

Alexander Djiku – 7/10

A pillar in defence, Djiku was strong, organised, and assured. He marshalled the backline well, ensuring Comoros’ forwards had no space to penetrate the 18-yard box.

Alidu Seidu – 5/10

Seidu showed flashes of quality but left gaps on the right flank that could have been costly. Despite this, he remained focused and contributed a crucial assist in the second half to set up Partey, who teed up Kudus for the goal.

Mohammed Salisu – 7/10

Salisu was solid and composed, reading the game intelligently. While he didn’t produce anything spectacular, his positioning and interceptions were key to keeping the clean sheet intact.

Jonas Adjetey – 6/10

Stepping in for Gideon Mensah, Adjetey showed promise with confident defending and overlapping runs. He looked slightly nervous at times but proved reliable overall.

Midfielders

Kwesi Sibo – 9/10

The unsung hero of the night. Sibo was tireless, breaking up play and shielding the defence effectively. Despite an early yellow card, he maintained composure and provided the stability that allowed Partey to advance. A standout performer.

Thomas Partey – 8/10

The midfield general delivered a masterclass, controlling the tempo and orchestrating play. He provided the assist for Kudus’ winner and demonstrated his leadership and creativity throughout the match.

Ebenezer Annan – 5/10

Quiet performance from the winger, who struggled to make a major impact despite Ghana’s dominance. He showed effort but lacked the final spark in attack.

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus – 8/10

Ghana’s talisman once again proved decisive. Marked tightly by Comoros defenders, Kudus remained composed and seized his moment, converting Partey’s assist with precision. His flair and confidence lifted the team when it mattered most.

Antoine Semenyo – 7/10

A tireless worker upfront, Semenyo pressed relentlessly and linked up play well. Although he didn’t score, his off-the-ball movement and work rate were vital in stretching the Comoros defence.

Jordan Ayew – 6/10

The skipper led by example, holding up play and managing the game in the final minutes. He created a few half-chances and nearly doubled Ghana’s lead, showing determination and experience before being substituted late on.

Substitutes

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Caleb Yerenkyi – 6/10

Came on for the final 15 minutes and helped maintain composure in midfield, though his impact was limited.

Kojo Peprah Oppong – 5/10

Looked unsettled on his debut but showed glimpses of potential. More will be expected in future appearances.

Christopher Baah Bonsu – 6/10

Entered late and managed to help control possession. Minimal impact due to limited time on the pitch.

Brandon Thomas Asante – 5/10

Had little time to influence proceedings after replacing Jordan Ayew.

Joseph Paintsil – 6/10

Added pace on the flanks but didn’t receive enough service to make his usual explosive runs.