World Cup: Mohammed Kudus strike seals Black Stars qualification to Mundial in style

The Black Stars of Ghana have officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A decisive second-half goal from Mohammed Kudus was all Ghana needed to secure 25 points in Group I and confirm their qualification to the Mundial — their fifth World Cup appearance in history.

The dominant Black Stars displayed excellent control in the first half, though they managed just two real threats against their Comorian counterparts. The visitors, however, had their brightest moment in the 25th minute, when a well-timed header narrowly missed the post. Asare reacted swiftly to claear the danger and prevent a potential goal.

In midfield, Kwesi Sibo combined effectively with Thomas Partey, bringing stability and balance to the centre of the pitch, while Mohammed Kudus pushed forward tirelessly in attack.

Despite Ghana’s dominance in possession and midfield control, the team struggled to break down Comoros’ compact defence, registering only three attempts at goal in the first half. The scoreline remained goalless at the break.

After the restart, Ghana returned with renewed intensity. The breakthrough came when Alidu Seidu delivered a precise cross into the box, finding Thomas Partey, who calmly set up Mohammed Kudus to slot the ball home and hand the Black Stars a well-deserved lead.

Jordan Ayew nearly doubled Ghana’s advantage after weaving past two defenders, but his final attempt was halted by the resilient Comoros defence. Kudus, continuing his inspired display, later dribbled into the 18-yard box but missed another clear opportunity to extend the lead.

In the 80th minute, Comoros capitalised on a loose ball and came close to equalising, but their effort went off target. The visitors pressed again in the dying minutes, only to send another chance soaring over the bar.

The Black Stars maintained their composure and held on firmly to Kudus’ solitary strike until the final whistle, sealing a crucial victory and their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style.

With this win, Ghana not only reaffirmed their dominance in Group I but also rekindled the nation’s dream of shining once again on football’s biggest stage.