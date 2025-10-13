Allow Otto Addo to work in peace – Mahama urges Ghanaians after World Cup qualification

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his technical team following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, who faced widespread criticism earlier in the campaign, silenced his doubters with a remarkable qualification run of seven wins and one draw in eight matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding only five.

His impressive 87.5% win rate secured Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance and their second consecutive qualification for football’s biggest stage.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, President Mahama urged unity and patience, stressing that national support is vital for the team’s continued success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said,

Let us give the management and technical team some peace. I know that we are 33 million coaches in Ghana, but please let us keep our coaching to ourselves

He also cautioned against the harmful effects of online criticism on the players’ mental health, encouraging Ghanaians to show unwavering support and positivity.

Let the coaches and managers handle the team without distracting them… In these days of social media, people can say hurtful things that would affect the mental health of the players.So please refrain from some of these things… and support the Black Stars to the hilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bigger Picture

After the disappointment of missing out on the AFCON 2025, the Black Stars have turned their focus to the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.