Chaos erupts as Kano Pillars fans chase referee after Shooting Stars’ late NPFL equaliser

Tension flared at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Sunday afternoon after Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars in a Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 8 fixture.

Moments after Adams Mustapha’s late goal, chaos broke out as enraged fans stormed the pitch, attacking match officials, referees, and Shooting Stars players. Security personnel were forced to fire tear gas to disperse the violent crowd, while players and officials rushed through the tunnel to safety.

Several officials narrowly escaped harm as a section of the crowd broke through security barricades, wielding sticks and other dangerous objects.

MUST READ: 10 Oldest Currencies in the World That Are Still in Use Today

In response to the unrest, the management of Kano Pillars strongly condemned the actions of a few unruly supporters, describing the incident as “regrettable and unacceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s statement clarified that “a few individuals attempted to cause disorder after the final whistle but were swiftly subdued by stewards and security personnel.”

Kano Pillars confirmed that all players and match officials left the stadium safely. Security agencies have since arrested several suspects involved in the violence, with investigations and prosecutions underway. The club further announced a 10-season stadium ban for all identified troublemakers and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.

Shooting Stars React to the Incident

In a separate statement, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) condemned the violent attack on their players and officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club said,

In the aftermath of the goal, fans breached security protocols, invaded the pitch, and launched objects, including stones, at our players and officials. Our players were beaten and stoned in the process, and we have clear evidence to support this. This unacceptable conduct resulted in physical attacks and injuries to members of our team

3SC’s management further emphasised its zero tolerance for violence in football.

It added,

The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club unequivocally condemns this appalling act of violence. Football must remain a force for unity, passion, and community. There is absolutely no place for violence or intimidation within the game

ADVERTISEMENT

The club reaffirmed its commitment to fair play, professionalism, and respect, urging the NPFL authorities and security agencies to take firm action.

3SC concluded,

We call on the Nigeria Premier Football League authorities and relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, bring the perpetrators to justice, and impose decisive disciplinary measures to ensure accountability. Protecting the integrity of the sport and the safety of all participants must remain a top priority.

The NPFL is expected to release an official statement regarding the incident in the coming days as investigations continue.