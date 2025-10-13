Black Stars failure to qualify for AFCON was heart-wrenching and painful – Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as “heart-wrenching and painful”.
Ghana, four-time African champions, missed out on the continental tournament after failing to win a single match in six qualifying games under coach Otto Addo.
It marked the first time in a decade that the Black Stars failed to reach the AFCON, a major setback for a team that has long been a fixture at the competition.
MUST READ: Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average
Speaking to Sporty FM following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, President Mahama opened up about how deeply the team’s AFCON absence affected him and Ghanaians alike.
He said,
Failing to qualify for the AFCON was heart-wrenching for all Ghanaians, as it was the first time in many decades. Ghana has always been a permanent fixture at the tournament, so it was quite painful.
Despite the disappointment, Mahama expressed renewed hope and pride in the Black Stars for redeeming themselves by securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
READ ALSO: Black Stars is a bit nerve-racking to watch - President John Mahama
He added.
However, the boys have made up for it by qualifying for the World Cup.
The Bigger Picture
Following the heartbreak of missing the AFCON, the Black Stars are now focused on the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
READ MORE: Chaos erupts as Kano Pillars fans chase referee after Shooting Stars’ late NPFL equaliser
Otto Addo, who has become the first Ghanaian coach to qualify the team for two World Cups, will be aiming to build a stronger, more competitive squad capable of surpassing the nation’s historic 2010 quarter-final achievement.
With Ghana’s proud footballing tradition and passionate fan base, expectations remain high that the Black Stars will bounce back stronger on the world stage.