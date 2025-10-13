Black Stars is a bit nerve-racking to watch - President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experiences whenever the Black Stars of Ghana take to the field, describing it as both thrilling and nerve-wracking.

Speaking on Sporty FM following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mahama revealed that although he is not an avid football follower, the national team holds a special place in his heart.

He confessed,

I'm not too much into football, but the Black Stars are my number one football team.

He went on to admit that watching the Black Stars play can sometimes be tense—especially when the team struggles to score or meet expectations.

Mahama added.

And so anytime the Black Stars are playing, I'm anxious to see them win. Sometimes, it's a bit nerve-wracking to watch, especially when the goals are not coming.

Black Stars Seal 5th World Cup Qualification

Black Stars

Ghana recently secured their fifth FIFA World Cup qualification after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium. Mohammed Kudus’ goal, assisted by Thomas Partey, sealed the win and confirmed the Black Stars’ top spot in Group I with 25 points.

The team’s qualification journey was not without challenges—they began with a loss but bounced back impressively under the leadership of Otto Addo, who replaced Chris Hughton following Ghana’s AFCON exit.

Otto Addo has since guided the team through eight qualification matches, winning seven and drawing one. His achievement marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first Ghanaian coach to lead the national team to the World Cup twice.