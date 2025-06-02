How Hansi Flick’s love for Partey could seal free move to Barcelona from Arsenal

Barcelona have started discussions with Thomas Partey over a potential free transfer, with manager Hansi Flick reportedly keen on bringing the Arsenal midfielder to the Nou Camp.

The Spanish giants are eyeing a clever piece of business by targeting the Ghanaian international, whose contract at the Emirates expires at the end of June without any new deal agreed.

Despite Mikel Arteta publicly stating he wants to keep the 31-year-old, talks between Arsenal and Partey's representatives have been moving slowly, opening the door for other clubs to make their move.

Barcelona aren't the only interested party, with Atletico Madrid reportedly also keeping tabs on their former player as both clubs look to strengthen their midfield without spending big money.

Hansi Flick is a 'huge fan' of Partey

Barcelona reportedly ruled out signing the former Atletico Madrid midfielder in March, but sources suggest Flick is a huge fan of Partey, viewing him as an affordable solution to Barcelona's midfield needs.

The Black Stars player, who cost Arsenal £45 million when he joined from Atletico in 2020, has battled injuries during his time in north London but remains a key player when available.

Last season proved his importance as he featured in 35 league matches whilst Arsenal challenged Liverpool for the title.

According to reports, Partey would prefer to stay in London, having built a strong bond with Arteta and settled his family in the capital after recently welcoming a new baby.

However, the midfielder is looking for a contract that doesn't involve a significant wage cut, knowing this could be his last major deal as he approaches his 32nd birthday.

One source close to the player explained as quoted by the Sun:

Thomas respects Arsenal massively and loves living in London, but he also knows his worth and wants a deal that reflects his standing at the club.

Barcelona's ongoing Financial Fair Play issues make a free transfer particularly attractive, though they face competition from Saudi clubs who have also shown interest.