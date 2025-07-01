Ghana ranked 12th in Africa with highest cost of living

Ghana has been ranked 12th out of 23 African countries with the highest cost of living, according to new data released by Numbeo. The country recorded a Cost of Living Index score of 30.6, with sub-indexes of 12.1 for rent and 33.3 for groceries, reflecting the pressure on consumer budgets despite recent inflation relief.

The report ranks Ethiopia as the most expensive country in Africa (43.2), followed by Botswana (39.5) and Mozambique (38.9). Others in the top 10 include Ivory Coast, Somalia, Cameroon, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Zambia, and Tanzania.

Despite Ghana’s high living costs, inflation has declined for the fifth straight month. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported that inflation fell to 18.4% in May 2025, down from 21.2% in April. The decline is largely attributed to reduced transport fares and a fall in non-food inflation.

Food inflation dropped to 22.8% from 25.0% the previous month.

Non-food inflation recorded a sharper fall to 14.4% from 17.9%.

Transport inflation saw the biggest decline, plunging from 14.9% to just 3.1%.

Food remains the largest contributor to Ghana’s inflation, accounting for 9.7 percentage points of the 18.4% total headline rate.