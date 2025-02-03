Ghana Premier League: GFA invites supporters leaders for an emergency meeting

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended an invitation to the leadership of supporters' groups from Ghana Premier League clubs to attend an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM.

According to the GFA, this meeting has been convened in response to the violent and tragic incidents that occurred during the match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Nsoatre over the weekend.

The engagement aims to address the situation and explore measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the call aims to inform and educate supporters on how to prevent violence and promote safety in stadiums.

The upcoming meeting seeks to address the pivotal role that supporters play in preventing violence and fostering a safe environment within stadiums. Discussions will focus on responsible fan behaviour, conflict resolution strategies, and strengthening collaboration with stadium security personnel to ensure a secure atmosphere.

The GFA further emphasised the importance of dialogue and teamwork in ensuring safety:

Recognising the significant influence of supporters' groups on fan conduct, the GFA acknowledges the need to engage with their leadership to prevent future incidents. This meeting will offer a valuable platform for open discussions and collaborative efforts between the GFA and supporters' groups.

In closing, the GFA urges supporters to respond promptly to the call for engagement:

The GFA urges supporters' groups to respond with urgency to this invitation. Their active participation is essential in shaping a safer, more enjoyable football experience for all in Ghana.

What GFA aims to achieve

The Ghana Football Association aims to educate the fans and inform them about the effects of hooliganism and the negative impact it has on the Ghana Premier League.