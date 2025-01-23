Top 10 most expensive stadiums in the world

Sports stadiums are moving from being just centers for sports and transforming into giant multiple arenas that could host sporting games, musical concerts, festivals and grand shows.

These mega facilities require massive investments to build and maintain as the idea of a stadium evolves to provide premium sports entertainment.

So, what are the most expensive stadiums in the world?

Pulse Ghana presents the world’s top 10 most expensive stadiums.

Full list of top 10 most expensive stadiums

10. Krestovsky Stadium (Russia) - £500 million

Situated in St. Petersburg, Krestovsky Stadium was built specifically to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Often referred to as a “spaceship” due to its unique design, this stadium can hold up to 65,000 spectators.

While the initial construction cost was significant, the unplanned expenses related to the site’s infrastructure raised the total cost to over £500 million. Its impressive design and capacity make it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world.

9. Allianz Arena (Germany) - £500 million (Adjusted)

Home to Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena is one of Germany’s most iconic football stadiums. Originally costing £500 million to build, the total expenditure on the stadium has increased due to necessary changes to the surrounding area and infrastructure.

With a seating capacity of over 75,000, the Allianz Arena is famous for its striking exterior that can change colours, offering a visual spectacle on match days. It remains one of the priciest football stadiums in Europe.

8. Santiago Bernabéu (Spain) - £500 million (Renovations)

Real Madrid’s legendary stadium, Santiago Bernabéu, has been the site of countless iconic football moments. Initially not the most expensive stadium, the costs for major renovations to raise its height, add a roof, and upgrade facilities have reached £500 million.

While the capacity remains unchanged, the improvements have made it even more modern, ensuring it continues to compete among the most expensive and prestigious stadiums globally. The Bernabéu is a symbol of Real Madrid’s stature in world football.

7. Estadio Nacional (Brazil) - £600 million

Located in Brasilia, the Estadio Nacional is the second-largest stadium in Brail and has seen significant investment over the years. Originally built in 1974, the stadium underwent extensive renovations ahead of the 2014 World Cup, bringing the total cost to £600 million.

Its impressive size and modern upgrades make it a key venue in Brazilian football, with a capacity of 70,000 spectators.

6. Bramley-Moore Dock (UK) - £750 million

Currently under construction, Everton FC’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool is set to open in the 2025/26 Premier League season. With an estimated construction cost of £750 million, it will feature a seating capacity of 52,888, though future expansions are possible.

The state-of-the-art design, located by the waterfront, will make it one of the most expensive football stadiums ever built. The project will provide a modern home for Everton after they leave their historic Goodison Park.

5. Singapore National Stadium (Singapore) - £1 billion

Opened in 2014, the Singapore National Stadium is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world. With a retractable roof and movable seating, it can adapt to various events, including football, rugby, and athletics.

The stadium’s futuristic design and cutting-edge features, including a dome exterior with moving parts, make it an iconic structure in global sports. Its construction cost reached £1 billion, ensuring it remains at the forefront of modern sports venues.

4. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (USA) - £1 billion

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is known for hosting American football games for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but it is also home to Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC. The stadium’s total construction cost is rumoured to exceed £1 billion, making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world.

The stadium is renowned for its innovative retractable roof, which opens like a flower, and will also host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This stadium is a marvel of modern design and engineering.

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (UK) - £1 billion

Completed in 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a new addition to London’s sporting scene and stands as one of the most expensive football stadiums ever built, with a total cost of £1 billion.

The stadium is equipped with a retractable pitch, allowing it to host both Premier League football and NFL games. It also features cutting-edge technology and fan experiences, making it one of the most modern and impressive venues in Europe. This stadium represents the future of sports venues, blending functionality with innovative design.

2. Wembley Stadium (UK) - £1.1 billion

Wembley Stadium, located in London, is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world. Built at a cost of £1.1 billion in 2007, it is the largest stadium in the UK, with a seating capacity of 90,000.

It is the home of the England national football team and regularly hosts major events such as the FA Cup Final and concerts. Known for its striking arch that towers above the stadium, Wembley is a symbol of British football and remains one of the most expensive and well-known stadiums globally.

1. Yankee Stadium (USA) - £1.5 billion

Yankee Stadium in New York is not just the home of the New York Yankees baseball team; it also hosts New York FC for football matches. With an estimated construction cost of £1.5 billion, it is the most expensive stadium ever built.

The stadium’s design blends modern amenities with the rich history of the Yankees, and its size and grandeur make it an impressive venue for both baseball and football.