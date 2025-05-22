Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid after 13 glorious years: Here’s everything he won

After 13 unforgettable years at Real Madrid, Luka Modrić has confirmed that this will be his final season at the club.

The Croatian midfield maestro will say his official goodbye to the fans this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu during the team’s last league match against Real Sociedad.

Modrić, now 38, joined Real Madrid in 2012 and became one of the most important players in the club’s history.

In that time, he helped the team win an incredible 28 trophies, including 6 European Cups, 6 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid said in a statement:

Real Madrid wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation for a player who has become a true legend both of our club and world football.

Modrić has made 590 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals. His personal achievements include winning the Ballon d'Or, FIFA's The Best award, UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2018, and being named to the FIFA FIFPro World XI six times.

He also made history with the Croatian national team, earning 186 caps, which is more than any other player in his country’s history, and won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and Bronze Ball in 2022.

Modric and Perez share goodbye messages

Club president Florentino Pérez praised Modrić, saying:

Luka Modrić will forever remain in the hearts of all madridistas... His legacy will live on forever.

Though his contract runs until June 30, Modrić is expected to sign a short extension to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. This will be his final competition in a Real Madrid shirt.

Modrić shared a lengthy emotional message on social media, it partly reads:

The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football… I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu. Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. Hala Madrid and Nothing Else!