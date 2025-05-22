What popular prophets have said about Ghana’s 2026 World Cup chances

Ghana’s senior men’s national team is aiming for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, and there is growing optimism about the country’s chances at the Mundial.

The Black Stars put in great shifts against Chad and Madagascar, thumping both by eight goals on aggregate without conceding to climb atop their qualifying group.

Those two wins put Otto Addo’s men in pole position to qualify for the tournament with four more games to be played in September and October 2025.

Just three points separate Ghana from second-placed Comoros, but Ghanaians are confident they will be in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the global tournament next year.

Even prophets are not left out of the euphoria, with some boldly predicting and prophesying the Black Stars’ chances at the worldwide showpiece. Albeit their prophesies seem conflicting, or maybe they just didn’t see the same thing.

So far, here’s what some Ghanaians have predicted about Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

First, it was, founder and head of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who shared a strong prophecy about the Black Stars.

According to him, not only will Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they will also make it all the way to the final match.

The popular preacher said he received this vision during a time of prayer. He explained that God revealed the journey of the Black Stars at the tournament, including a powerful start with a 2-0 win in their first match.

In a Facebook post on May 12, 2025, Prophet Gaisie confidently wrote:

National prophecy… Black Stars of Ghana will qualify for the World Cup and play at the finals, prophetically! So shall it be, and nothing will or can change it. It is locked. I have been monitoring it spiritually; it is a done deal now.

He added:

They can choose to play anyhow; it is locked; they will qualify. Screenshot it… Our first game at the World Cup, Ghana will win by two goals ahead of its opponent. My name is Nigel Gaisie; I am gifted to see ahead of time. Hate me or love me… I see, and I am extremely confident about that. Go Black Stars of Ghana.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei

Then came another prophet, Telvin Sowah Adjei, who predicted that the Black Stars would qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but their journey might be cut short due to injuries to key players.

Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the prophet said Ghana will progress from the group stage to the quarter-finals. However, he warned that star player Mohammed Kudus could suffer a knee injury following a tackle, and Kamaldeen Sulemana may also get injured.

He described the incident in detail, saying:

When we begin to ascend in the group stages, somebody will tackle Kudus behind the centre. He will be playing in front of the centre on your right side. They are wearing white with red lines inside their jersey.

He further revealed:

The player is wearing the number 17 jersey; he will slide, and it will injure his knee in the 62nd minute. Once that happens, we will lose the match 4-1 with Kamaldeen also down with injury.

According to Prophet Adjei, the vision he received can be avoided, but if not addressed, it could come true and stop Ghana from making further progress.

Prophet Kofi Oduro responds to football prophesies

Meanwhile, another popular prophet, Kofi Oduro, has voiced out against these prophesies, saying that God does not interfere in football.

It’s key to note that this practice has been common in Ghana, and cases of contradicting prophecies are not a new phenomenon in the nation.

Contradicting prophesies

For instance, in January 2019, founder and general overseer of the God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, forecasted that the Black Stars would end their continental trophy drought by winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Within that same period, another Man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, alias Eagle Prophet, Leader of the Glorious Wave International Church, revealed in his end-of-year service that Ghana would not win.