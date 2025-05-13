Ghana will play at the 2026 World Cup final - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and head of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has shared a strong prophecy about Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars.

According to him, not only will Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they will also make it all the way to the final match.

The popular preacher said he received this vision during a time of prayer. He explained that God revealed the journey of the Black Stars at the tournament, including a powerful start with a 2-0 win in their first match.

In a Facebook post on May 12, 2025, Prophet Gaisie confidently wrote:

National prophecy… Black Stars of Ghana will qualify for the World Cup and play at the finals, prophetically! So shall it be, and nothing will or can change it. It is locked. I have been monitoring it spiritually; it is a done deal now.

He added:

They can choose to play anyhow; it is locked; they will qualify. Screenshot it… Our first game at the World Cup, Ghana will win by two goals ahead of its opponent. My name is Nigel Gaisie; I am gifted to see ahead of time. Hate me or love me… I see, and I am extremely confident about that. Go Black Stars of Ghana.

Black Stars in position to qualify for 2026 World Cup

As it stands, the Black Stars are performing well in their qualifying group. They currently sit at the top of Group I with 15 points from six games.

Led by head coach Otto Addo, the team will face Chad and Mali in September in Matchdays 7 and 8. They will then wrap up their qualification campaign with a final match against the Central African Republic.