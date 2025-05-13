Pain for Ghana, joy for Nigeria as 'loud neighbours' secure World Cup spot

The jollof banter continues with Nigeria getting a lick back on Ghana as the Black Satellites failed to qualify for the Under-20 World Cup.

Ghana were looking to upset host nation Egypt in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals to secure a final-four spot, which would have automatically seen them qualify for the youth World Cup.

Egypt struck early with Sherif Momen scoring a brace in 27 minutes to hand the host a much-needed advantage. The Black Satellites were unsettled and had to dig deep to get something out of the game.

They were finally rewarded when Barcelona youngster Abdul Aziz Issah’s long-range effort found its way past the goalkeeper into the back of the net. The first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Egyptians.

After recess, coach Desmond Offei’s side kept mounting pressure, trying to find an equaliser. That didn’t come until the last minute of the 10 additional minutes when a penalty was awarded to the Black Satellites.

Abdul Hakim Sulemana converted from the spot to level the scores. The game went into extra time, but the Black Satellites couldn’t find a winner as Aaron Essel saw red in the 107th minute.

The game went to penalties and the hosts won 5-4 after Dacosta Antwi missed his kick. It was heartbreak for the Black Satellites.

Nigeria secure World Cup qualification

Elsewhere, though, seven-time champions Nigeria defeated defending title holders Senegal 3-1 on penalties in Ismailia to grab a spot in the 2025 U-20 World Cup after a quarter-final exit in 2023.