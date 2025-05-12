GH ballers abroad: How top Ghanaian players outside performed over the weekend

Several Ghanaian stars stole the show once again for their respective clubs in Europe and across the world over the weekend.

For the umpteenth time this season, these ballers from the Gold Coast keep flying high the flag of Ghana whenever they stepped on the pitch.

From legendary Ghanaian captain chalking a historic milestone of half-century games, to top Black Stars players finding the back of the net and registering assists in different league centers.

Here’s a summary of the best performing Ghana stars outside.

Andre Dede Ayew made headlines over the weekend as he marked an impressive career milestone, making his 500th appearance.

The veteran Ghana captain featured for 82 minutes for Le Havre in their 3-1 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, Ghanaian players continued to impress across Europe, with Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer standing out as the best performer. The Hamburg forward scored twice in a commanding 6-1 win over Ulm, helping his team secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

With 14 goals this season, Königsdörffer’s form has been key in Hamburg’s long-awaited return to Germany’s top flight.

In Belgium, Lawrence Agyekum netted for Cercle Brugge, although they lost 4-2 to Beerschot VA. Mohammed Fuseini also struck the winner as Royale Union SG beat Anderlecht away from home.

In England, Mohammed Kudus grabbed an assist in West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the London Stadium, continuing his fine form in the Premier League.

Over in Israel, Ebenezer Mamatah came off the bench to score for SC Ashdod in their 4-2 triumph over Kiryat Shmona. Eugene Ansah also provided an assist in the same match.

In the Greek Super League, Abdul Baba Rahman played the full 90 minutes for PAOK in their 1-0 win against AEK Athens. He made three tackles, and won three out of four ground duels he contested.

Other stand out Ghana stars

Further standout performances include Ernest Poku’s goal for AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands and Jerry Afriyie’s late equaliser for CD Lugo in Spain, earning him the Man of the Match award.

He has been given the green light to rejoin the Black Satellites squad to face Egypt in the U-20 AFCON quarter-final clash later today.

Also finding the net were Richardson Denzell and Rahim Ibrahim with the latter coming on as a substitute to score for Slovan Brastislava in their 3-1 win over Podbrezova, while Issah Abass chipped in with an assist.