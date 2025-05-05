GH ballers abroad: How your favourite Ghanaian player performed over the weekend

Ghanaian players abroad showed their quality again over the weekend with some finding the back of the net, registering assists, and others clinching their respective domestic league titles.

Jordan Ayew despite having been relegated with Leicester City, was on the scoresheet for the Foxes as they beat another relegated side Southampton by two goals. That was his fifth goal this campaign.

His freekick struck the wall, but he picked up the rebound and slotted it home nicely to score Leicester’s second on the day against the Saints. He was fouled thrice, won four ground duels, and delivered two accurate crosses after playing 70 minutes.

Staying in the English Premier League, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to assist Dean Huijsen in the 67th minute as Bournemouth stunned Arsenal 2-1.

In the English lower division and what was an eventful weekend for Championship clubs, Brandon Thomas-Asante was not left out of the party as he registered an assist for Coventry in their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. He came on in the 72nd minute and assisted Jack Rudoni’s goal with just three minutes to end the game.

Whereas, on the final day of League One, Tarique Fosu also scored for Northampton in their 1-1 draw to Wigan Athletic.

Away to Germany, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, who has struggled to build momentum in national team colours, keeps writing a different story at the club level. His goal in Hamburg’s 4-0 thrashing of Darmstadt marked his 12th goal of the Bundesliga II season.

Best performer of the week

Probably the best performer over the weekend, Naeem Mohammed was in superb form with a brace for Halmstad in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Varnamo in the Swedish Allveskan.

He was awarded player of the match, having helped his side secure just their second win of the season.

In the Cypriot First Division, midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey opened the scoring for Ethnikos Achnas just 33 minutes in their –2-0 win over AEL Limassol.

The Netherlands Eredivisie saw Ibrahim Osman assist one goal for Feyenoord in their 4-1 win over Heracles. Likewise, Caleb Yirenkyi also registered an assist for Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 loss to Randers FC in Denmark.

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Ayew lifts Gibraltar Football League title with Lincoln Red Imps FC.

In Israel, Eugene Ansah helped his team Ashdod with an assist in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva.

In Norway, young Ghanaian striker Jalal Abdullai made a big impact on Sunday by scoring a last-minute winner for Molde FK in their 2-1 win over FK Haugesund. It was a dramatic debut in the Norwegian top league.

Over in Slovakia, Rahim Ibrahim and Sharani Zuberu featured for Slovan Bratislava as they beat Zilina 4-3. The win helped them secure this season’s league title.

In Switzerland, Jonas Adjetey played 85 minutes for Basel in their 5-1 victory over Servette. Fellow Ghanaian Kasim Adams scored the only goal for Servette in that match.

