EnduranceGrand leads Team Black to victory at the Pulse All Star Games to promote Mental Health Awareness

Ghana’s leading innovative new media company, Pulse Ghana, thrilled fans and spectators with an exciting maiden Pulse All Star Games at the East Legon Wembley Plus Astroturf on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The event brought together over 100 influencers to experience a day of competition, community, and championing mental wellness. Four star-studded influencer teams, led by Made in Ghana, Wesley Kesley, Endurance Grand, and Eyram, battled each other in 10 compelling games on the day while drumming home the campaign message - “Be Kind To Your Mind.”

Top Nigerian influencer and pioneer of the All Star Charity Games, Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa, was the game commissioner on the day and shared the motivation behind the creation of this initiative during the solemn opening ceremony.

The All Star Charity Games which first started in Nigeria, according to him, is an initiative to bring together creatives and influencers to wind down and compete in different games for any charity cause of their choice.

He also expressed admiration for Pulse Ghana’s dedication to empowering the influencer ecosystem in Africa, and this year’s theme of raising mental health awareness in line with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

On her part, the Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi re-echoed the media company’s dedication to supporting digital creators and influencers. Amaeshi further explained the decision to adopt mental health awareness as the main goal for the 2025 Pulse All Stars Games – Influencers Edition.

There’s a message we’re trying to pass today and we can’t forget that. As the leading Pan-African media agency, we’re very intentional to use our platform to carry every message that is important.

So today being the first of May, we’re seeing the start of the Mental Health Awareness Month. And we’re going to be intentional with this all through the course of May starting with the All Star Games - Influencers Edition.

At the end of the day the message should not be lost but we’re going to have fun with it. So we’re having our influencers - 100 of them, four teams, one trophy, about 10 games to play.

She also highlighted the need to “Be Kind Your Mind,” by taking needed breaks, and de-accelerating when one feels overwhelmed and stressed from work. In addition, Amaeshi encouraged all and sundry on the day to seek professional help when faced with mental health challenges.

Host of Pulse Health, Dr Maame Afua Dzifa Kpodo-Tay, gave expert advice on how best to deal with mental health challenges and touched on how this year’s theme of “community,” can help in raising awareness.

The games officially kicked off with renowned Ghanaian movie star Nana Ama McBrown taking the ceremonial kick to usher in the games.

However, before that, a nostalgic display of match pass led by a brass band capped with budding Ghanaian singer Kiki Celine delivering the national anthem set the tone for the games.

What followed was an exciting display of teamwork, dedication, competition, and premium entertainment as four influencer teams battled for glory and bragging rights as the first-ever champions of the Pulse All Star Games.

READ ALSO: Pulse All Star Games with top influencers to raise Mental Health Awareness set for May 1

The key campaign message - “Be Kind to Your Mind” was broken down into relatable pieces and displayed colorfully by each team to commemorate Mental Health Awareness. The Influencers proudly carried the encouraging messages as part of their colorful match pass to amplify the cause:

Healing takes time, Be Kind to Your Mind!

Progress is not a destination; but a process, Be Kind to Your Mind!

You are doing better than you think, Be Kind to Your Mind!

Your struggles do not define you, Be Kind to Your Mind!

The contest began with football, followed by a sack race, relay race, tug of war, lime and spoon, balloon target, fill the bottle, and ball and basket. Musical performances by RUWA crooner Jubed and talented twin-sisters Lali x Lola, electrified the venue as attendees jammed in anticipation for the next set of games.

Special celebrity guest attendees such as reigning Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy and his wife Dr. Loiusa Ansong Satekla, as well as renowned media guru, CEO of EIB Network and Empire Entertainment, Bola Ray, graced the 2025 Pulse All Star Games.

In the end, Team Black led by dance icon Endurance Grand, emerged victorious as champions of the maiden Pulse All Star Games – Influencers Edition. Eyram’s Green Team were first-runners up and Made in Ghana’s Red Team were awarded second-runners up, followed by Team Yellow with Wesley Kesley as captain.

Demzy Baye and Naya Afriqa were adjudged as man and woman of the tournament respectively. Both walked home with fresh football boots from Decathlon Ghana.

The 2025 Pulse All Star Games was hosted by Yabitha and Pulse Ghana’s, Gideon Nicholas Day and Joseph Glover (MC Nana Day) with Mandela Yaw Anuvabe on commentary duties.

This successful event was made possible with the support of GC Brand, Flora Tissues, Johnnie Walker, Top Choco, RNAQ Foundation, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Verna Sports Water, Q Be Spoke, and Rexona.

Media partners for the 2025 Pulse All Star Games were Blac Volta, Guide Radio, and 3 Music.