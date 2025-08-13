Shisha, alcohol, oral sex linked to rising head and neck cancer cases – Expert warns

Dr Kenneth Baidoo, a leading Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) consultant at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has issued a stark warning about lifestyle habits driving a rise in head and neck cancer cases.

He cautioned the public about the serious health risks associated with smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and oral sex, noting that these factors significantly increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

In a post made by Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s official X (formerly Twitter) on August 12, 2025, Dr Baidoo identified shisha and tobacco smoking, heavy alcohol intake, and engaging in oral sex as major contributors to head and neck cancers.

Dr Baidoo stated.

Smoking shisha and tobacco, alcohol consumption, and engaging in oral sex are key risk factors linked to head and neck cancers

He stressed that cases of head and neck cancers are rising and that raising public awareness is essential to reduce the prevalence—or possibly eradicate the condition altogether—thereby improving quality of life.

In addition, he underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly to strengthen the immune system.

What must be done

Public health campaigns should work to dispel myths that shisha is a “safer” alternative to cigarettes, clearly explaining its high carcinogenic risk.

These campaigns must also raise awareness about the link between the human papillomavirus (HPV), often transmitted through oral sex, and oropharyngeal cancers.

Governments should tighten regulations on shisha and alcohol sales, introduce graphic warning labels, and implement higher taxation to discourage consumption.

Making HPV vaccinations widely available and affordable should also be a public health priority.