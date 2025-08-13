Richard Nii Armah-Quaye donates GHS500k to support “Red Means Stop” anti-drug campaign

The President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah-Quaye, has donated GHS 500,000 to the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in support of its nationwide “Red Means Stop” campaign against drug abuse.

The contribution, made on behalf of the RNAQ Foundation, reflects the organisation’s firm commitment to fighting the growing opioid and substance abuse crisis among Ghanaian youth.

During the cheque presentation, Nii Armah-Quaye stressed the urgency of confronting the issue, drawing from his experience as an entrepreneur who employs over 4,000 Ghanaian youth with an average age of just 26.

Emphasising their vital role in Ghana’s economic growth, he said

The youth of this country are our goldmine.

He expressed alarm over the increasing rates of drug abuse in Ghana, noting that similar challenges affect other African nations such as Sierra Leone, where his businesses also operate.

According to him, opioid addiction in particular has caused severe mental and physical impairments among young workers, ultimately harming productivity and well-being.

He warned, urging swift, collective action to avoid a “national catastrophe.”

This is a national threat to all of us

The RNAQ Foundation, which champions social justice for marginalised communities, aims to address the root causes of drug abuse — which Nii Armah-Quaye linked to neglect and socio-economic deprivation.

He pledged the Foundation’s full partnership with the Ministry to intensify public education and interventions under the “Red Means Stop” initiative.

The donation follows a direct request for support from the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment.

