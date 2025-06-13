Desmond Offei to quit Ghana U-20 coach job and focus on Black Stars assistant role

Ghana's coaching setup has undergone a major reshuffle after Desmond Offei decided to concentrate solely on his role as Black Stars assistant coach, ending his dual responsibilities with the U20 team.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that Offei will step aside from his position as head coach of the Black Satellites following their upcoming WAFU A & B U20 Championships. The decision allows him to focus entirely on supporting Otto Addo with the senior national team.

Offei had been juggling both roles since his appointment, but the demanding schedule made it increasingly difficult to give both teams the attention they deserved. His departure from the U20 setup marks the end of a period where he was pulling double duty across different levels of Ghana football.

Another coach also exits role

The GFA has also announced that Charles Sampson will make similar changes to his coaching portfolio. The Black Princesses boss will no longer serve as assistant coach to the senior women's team, the Black Queens, allowing him to focus purely on the U20 women's side.

In a statement released about the restructuring, the GFA explained the moves were designed to eliminate conflicts and improve performance.

These strategic adjustments are part of the GFA's commitment to ensuring a stronger focus on individual team mandates, preventing scheduling overlaps and role duplication, and enhancing technical preparation and consistency across all levels.

The football association believes the changes will pay dividends in the long run.

The Association believes that this move will empower each coach to dedicate their expertise and energy fully to the development and progress of their assigned teams, ultimately contributing to Ghana's long-term football success.