Fuel Levy Act suspension due to Iran-Israel tensions - Energy Ministry

The Ghanaian government has officially confirmed the postponement of new energy sector levies, a move designed to alleviate financial pressure on consumers. The Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141), which was set to introduce an additional GH₵1 charge on a litre of petrol and diesel, and 20 pesewas on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has been put on hold.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, this decision is primarily influenced by recent spikes in global oil prices and a commitment to protect consumers from escalating fuel costs. Spokesperson and Head of Communication at the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, affirmed the suspension in an interview with Channel One TV on Saturday, 14th June.

“I can confirm that the government of Ghana, as issued by the GRA, has postponed the implementation of the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141). This levy is what has introduced GH₵1 on petrol, GH₵1 on diesel, and 20 pesewas on gas. So, yes, I can give you that confirmation,” Mr. Rockson stated.

He attributed the deferment to a combination of domestic and international dynamics. Mr. Rockson highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to stabilise the cedi, which had previously led to a significant drop in fuel prices from an average of GH₵17 to GH₵11 or GH₵12 per litre.

However, recent geopolitical developments have disrupted the stability.

“In fact, the last three days, if you check crude oil prices on the international market, it moved from $60 to $74, and this is the highest we’ve seen in the past five months. This has also caused some disruptions in our pricing module,” Rockson noted.

In response to this fluid market situation, the government has directed key ministries to maintain close vigilance.

“So, they will keep monitoring, and as and when the factors look favourable, definitely, a new date will be announced,” Mr. Rockson assured.