Final-year Wa Amass student stabbed by colleague, in critical condition

A final-year student of Wa T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (WA AMASS) in the Upper West Region is fighting for his life after being stabbed by a colleague during a heated confrontation on Tuesday, 22 July.

The victim, identified as Iddrisu Ibrahim, popularly known as Lincoln, was reportedly attacked by his classmate Hafis, also known as Baayaawa, following a heated confrontation. Both students are said to be in their final year.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began when Lincoln, an Agricultural Science student from Bulenga, allegedly recorded a video of Hafis without his consent. Hafis, a General Arts student from Bawku, confronted Lincoln and demanded that the footage be deleted. Lincoln reportedly refused, prompting Hafis to threaten him with violence.

Witnesses say Lincoln dismissed the threat and dared him to follow through. The confrontation quickly escalated, with Hafis allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing Lincoln in the ribs and abdomen.

In the aftermath of the attack, Hafis attempted to flee the scene. However, news of the incident spread rapidly across campus, and a group of students reportedly mobilised in an attempt to retaliate. Police officers arrived just in time to prevent further unrest and arrested Hafis, who is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Despite his severe injuries, Lincoln managed to stagger from the hostel area towards the school library before collapsing. A female eyewitness, visibly shaken, described the moment:

When Lincoln came out, the knife was still in him. Some students pulled it out before rushing him to the hospital.

Lincoln is currently receiving emergency treatment at the Wa Regional Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical but stable.