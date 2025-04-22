Pres. Mahama reportedly set to suspend CJ Torkonoo amid removal petitions

President John Dramani Mahama is reportedly preparing to formally suspend the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

According to a report by The Law Platform, the President’s directive is expected to be announced this week, in accordance with Article 146(10) of the 1992 Constitution—unless there is last-minute advice from the Council of State.

The report also indicates that an uneasy calm has descended upon the Bar and the Bench, amid widespread speculation over the impending suspension of the Chief Justice by the President.

The Law Platform further suggests that the President is likely to assign the continuation of the Chief Justice’s duties to the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench.

Top contenders reportedly include Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, and Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, among others.

Under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, the President is required to appoint two Justices of the Supreme Court—selected from this list—alongside three other individuals to “inquire into the petition and recommend to the President whether the Chief Justice ought to be removed from office.”

Background

On 26th March, a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President Mahama had received three separate petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.

In line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the President subsequently referred the petitions to the Council of State to commence the mandatory consultation process.

Following a request by the Chief Justice, she was granted a 10-day window to respond to the petitions. Her written response was submitted to the President on 7th April.

Meanwhile, the development has ignited intense political and legal debate, culminating in a lawsuit filed by former Attorney-General Godfred Dame on behalf of Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo.

