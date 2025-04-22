Cardinal Turkson’s stance on homosexuality resurfaces amid Pope rumours (Video)

Among the leading contenders is Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, a proud Ghanaian and a prominent figure within the Church.

He is widely regarded as a strong candidate to become the next pope—a development that could signal a historic shift for the global Catholic community.

Amid the rumours, a past interview featuring Cardinal Turkson in which he shared his views on the controversial topic of homosexuality has resurfaced online, sparking mixed reactions.

The interview was conducted by BBC News Africa in December 2023, during heightened debate over Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill, officially titled the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.”

In the interview, Cardinal Turkson expressed his disapproval of the criminalisation of homosexual activity in Ghana, stating:

To criminalise anybody, you need to be able to identify the crime. Okay, so my position has always been: LGBT cases are not to be criminalised because, traditionally, Ghanaian culture has known of people with such tendencies.

He continued:

I say this because there is an expression in the local Akan language—my own—for men who act like women and women who act like men.

He added:

It is time to begin education to help people understand what this phenomenon really is. If culturally we had expressions and terms for such things, it means it is not completely alien to Ghanaian society.

Cardinal Turkson concluded:

I think the drastic approach taken in Ghana—and probably also in western Uganda—has stemmed from the perception that the West was imposing these values, linking them with donations and grants, and so forth.

It’s become politicised in such a way that the reaction to it has also been equally political in character.

The resurfaced video has since reignited public debate, drawing a wide range of responses from both supporters and critics.

Abeg if na this kind mentality the potential black popes get, abeg let the white guys continue to be pope

This is the kind of leadership we need, factual and intelligent. I wish my African brothers and sisters can be quick to condem murderers, corrupt leaders and slave traders the same way they do homosexuals and understand what 2 consenting adults do have nothing to do with crime!