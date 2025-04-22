Health Minister ‘clashes’ with Tamale hospital staff over patient’s death (video)

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, were involved in a heated confrontation with staff at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following the death of a patient.

The incident stems from alleged negligence by hospital staff, which reportedly led to the tragic passing of a patient at the hospital's Accident and Emergency Ward.

The confrontation occurred during the Minister’s fact-finding visit to the facility to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

In a widely circulated video, Mr Akandoh is seen questioning a hospital staff member, who appears to be explaining the hospital’s side of the events.

The visibly unhappy Minister is heard accusing the staff of misconduct and negligence, while onlookers attempt to calm him down.

Hospital’s Statement on the Patient’s Death

In an earlier statement dated Sunday, 20th April, the Management of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

According to the statement, preliminary findings indicate that the patient, who was referred from another facility, required a specialised medical procedure that is unfortunately not yet available at the hospital.

It also noted that all four Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds — which serve the entire Northern Ghana — were fully occupied at the time the patient arrived.

The statement added:

While we acknowledge and understand the public’s concern, we respectfully urge all stakeholders to remain calm and avoid drawing premature conclusions. The hospital has constituted an internal investigative team to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital further affirmed its commitment to full transparency and pledged to communicate the outcomes of the investigation to the public once it is concluded.