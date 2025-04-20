Bukayo Saka’s tunnel fight with Carvajal could result in UEFA match ban

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal could face a ban from UEFA after a clash with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka during their Champions League match.

The Spanish defender, who is currently injured, was seen in the tunnel at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, as both teams headed to their dressing rooms at half-time.

Carvajal appeared to confront Saka, putting his hand on the back of the England star’s neck. Saka pushed him away, and staff from both teams, including Arsenal’s Ben White, quickly stepped in to break things up.

Saka, who was not at fault, went straight down the tunnel. Spanish newspaper Marca later reported that Carvajal was angry because he felt Saka had shown "disrespect" by attempting a Panenka-style penalty against Real Madrid earlier in the match.

Thibaut Courtois easily saved Saka’s effort.

Despite the miss, Arsenal were comfortable, having a 3-0 lead from the first leg. They went on to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate. Saka made up for his penalty miss by scoring a fine goal in the second half.

Although Vinicius Jr equalised soon after thanks to a mistake from William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli scored again in stoppage time to seal the victory for the Gunners.

Carvajal, who famously scored a Panenka penalty for Spain during their Nations League final win over Croatia last year, has been out of action since October with an ACL injury. He was watching the match from the stands and wasn’t part of the Real Madrid squad for the game.

UEFA rules

Under UEFA rules, players who are not in the match squad are not allowed in the technical areas. By coming pitchside at half-time and confronting a player, Carvajal broke those regulations.

Now, UEFA could punish him, much like they did with former Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso. In 2014, Alonso was banned after he ran onto the pitch to celebrate Real’s Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid, even though he was suspended for that game.

He missed the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla the following season as a result.