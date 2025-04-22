‘Clueless but full-time braggarts’ - Miracles Aboagye slams ‘cry-baby’ minister

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team, has heavily criticised the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, for shedding tears during a recent press conference.

During a briefing on Monday, 21st April, the Minister was visibly emotional after watching a documentary highlighting the devastating effects of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The emotional display has since sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users labelling the tears as a façade. Reacting to the incident, Mr Aboagye expressed his frustration with the minister, who he feels is more focused on crying than addressing the issue at hand.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

The minister tasked with solving galamsey for us is crying… We are in a hopeless situation under this government. Simply clueless, but full-time braggarts!

Minister Orders Revocation of Akonta Mining Licences

Meanwhile, during the same press briefing, Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah announced the immediate revocation of all mining licences held by Akonta Mining Company Limited.

This directive follows allegations by the Minister that the company had illegally sold concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners for sums of up to GH₵300,000 and, in some cases, in exchange for gold royalties.

However, Akonta Mining Company Limited has strongly denied any involvement in illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.