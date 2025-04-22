13 feared dead, several injured in gory accident on Accra–Kumasi highway

At least 13 people are feared dead and several others severely injured following a devastating road accident that occurred at Amanase Estate Junction near Suhum, along the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

According to multiple eyewitness reports, the tragic incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 April 2025, involving a fuel tanker with registration number GR 1300-16 and a Sprinter passenger bus bearing registration number GW 6510-23.

The fuel tanker, travelling towards Accra, is said to have veered off its lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming Sprinter bus heading towards Kumasi.

The impact of the collision left both vehicles mangled, with passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

Emergency services, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service in Suhum, were quickly deployed to the scene to conduct rescue operations and control the heavy vehicular traffic that had built up along the busy highway.

Confirming the incident, ADO1 Akonnor Opare Ohene Daniel, the Suhum Municipal Public Relations Officer for the Fire Service, said that several survivors had been rescued and were receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The deceased have been conveyed to the morgue for preservation and identification.

In a separate interview, the tanker driver’s mate revealed that he had dozed off during the journey and awoke to find the driver had lost control and veered into the opposite lane.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey, has expressed sadness over the incident and is expected to visit the hospital to console the victims and assess the situation firsthand.