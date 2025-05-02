Mahama not interested in third term - Majority Leader accuses NPP of mischief

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has refuted claims that President John Dramani Mahama is pursuing a third-term agenda.

According to him, such assertions have been fabricated by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and have never been a subject of discussion within government or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His comments come in response to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s criticism of the President’s recent nomination of seven justices to the Supreme Court, which he described as a covert attempt to influence constitutional processes.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 1 May, Mr Afenyo-Markin alleged that the nominations, coupled with the ongoing efforts to remove the Chief Justice, “reveal a deeper, more dangerous political ambition — a third-term agenda in disguise.”

However, in an interview with Citi News on Friday, 2 May, Mr Ayariga dismissed the accusations and accused the Minority Leader of intentionally planting the idea in the public's mind.

He stated:

He is the one putting the idea of a third-term bid into the minds of Ghanaians. I am not aware of any such conversation taking place. Nor have I heard any NDC strategist entertain that notion. Through his actions, he is the one actually introducing the idea to the public.

He further added:

The discussion about a potential third term came up even before President Mahama filed to contest as the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election. In fact, some individuals even threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court, mistakenly believing that he would be seeking a third term.

Meanwhile, the NPP, along with three other political parties, is scheduled to embark on a nationwide protest on Tuesday, 5 May, over the suspension of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.