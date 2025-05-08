Black Smoke at Vatican: No Pope elected yet - What happens next?

Black smoke (fumata nera) rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday evening, signaling that the College of Cardinals' first vote in the papal conclave failed to elect a successor to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Understanding the Smoke Signals

Black Smoke (Fumata Nera)

Indicates no candidate secured the required two-thirds majority (89 votes in this conclave)

Signals the conclave continues to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square

White Smoke (Fumata Bianca)

Announces a successful election of a new pope

Traditionally followed by the ringing of St. Peter's bells and the proclamation "Habemus Papam"

The smoke production process

Since 2005, chemical additives ensure unmistakable smoke colors:

Black smoke: Potassium perchlorate, anthracene, and sulphur

White smoke: Lactose, rosin, and potassium chlorate

Conclave progress report

Wednesday's first ballot extended beyond three hours – longer than the 2013 conclave where smoke appeared after two hours, ultimately electing Pope Francis. While no first-day election was expected (no modern conclave has chosen a pope this quickly), some cardinals expressed hope for resolution by Friday.

Thursday Update: A second black smoke appearance confirmed continued deadlock after two voting sessions. The 133 cardinal electors (all under age 80) remain sequestered in Vatican guesthouses, with four more voting sessions scheduled for Friday.

Historical context

Modern conclaves typically conclude within 2-3 days:

2013 (Francis): 2 days, 5 ballots

2005 (Benedict XVI): 2 days, 4 ballots

1978 (John Paul II): 2 days, 8 ballots

The record belongs to the 1268-1271 election of Gregory X, which lasted 1,006 days and prompted conclave reforms.

What to watch for

The cardinals will continue voting twice daily until:

1. White smoke appears signaling election

2. A candidate reaches the required majority