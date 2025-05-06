Suspected thief demonstrates how he broke into a mobile money shop to steal [video]

A suspected thief has been captured on video demonstrating how he allegedly broke into a Mobile Money (MoMo) operation centre to commit theft.

The young man, believed to be in his 20s, was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Following his arrest, local residents compelled him to replicate the method he used to gain entry into the shop.

The suspect, showing no signs of hesitation, flawlessly executed the same break-in technique, slipping into the shop with ease.

After completing the demonstration, he was instructed to exit through the same route.

Video footage of the re-enactment has since gone viral, showing the suspect meticulously recreating the act, sparking mixed reactions from the public.

Rising concerns over MoMo robberies

This incident comes amid a disturbing surge in criminal attacks targeting Mobile Money vendors across the country.

In recent weeks, several vendors have been victims of violent robberies, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

In a particularly shocking case, a MoMo vendor in the Volta Region was reportedly shot dead after closing from work.

Another deeply troubling incident occurred in Akropong, Akuapim North District, where CCTV footage captured two armed men assaulting a MoMo vendor inside his shop.

The attackers, who initially posed as customers, waited until the vendor was alone before launching their assault.

Armed with a knife, they forcibly entered the vendor’s workspace and proceeded to stab him multiple times more than ten, according to reports in what appeared to be a brutal attempt to subdue him.

These incidents have heightened fears among vendors and raised urgent questions about the safety and security of small business operators in Ghana, particularly those dealing in cash-based services like Mobile Money.

What must be done

There must be an increase in police patrols in high-risk areas, especially during peak business hours and at closing times.

Installing CCTV cameras in and around MoMo kiosks will not only deter criminals but also aid in investigations when crimes occur.

Vendors should also be trained in basic security measures—such as identifying suspicious behaviour, managing cash discreetly, and responding to emergencies effectively.

In addition, shop structures must be reinforced with burglar-proof designs to prevent easy break-ins.

This includes using stronger locks, metal enclosures, and secure counters to limit unauthorised access.