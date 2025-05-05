‘I’m a Supplier’- Interdicted police officer admits selling opioids to youth [Video]

A police officer, Lance Corporal Abdullai, who was recently interdicted following the discovery of restricted drugs in his possession, has admitted to supplying synthetic opioids to youth in his community.

The officer was arrested in Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, after tramadol, a controlled pharmaceutical with a high risk of abuse, was found on him during a routine police operation.

Tramadol is classified under synthetic opioids and is known to be a common substance of misuse, especially among young people in Ghana.

In a video that surfaced after his arrest, Lance Corporal Abdullai made a startling confession during an interrogation, revealing his direct involvement in supplying the drug to local youth.

I am the one who supplies the youth in the town. I have been selling this for just 6 months. I have two kids and a wife, and I wouldn't be happy if my kids were consuming it.

His remarks have sparked public concern about the role of law enforcement officers in Ghana’s battle against drug abuse, especially among young people.

The Ghana Police Service, in an official statement, confirmed his interdiction, noting that it was necessary to allow for an in-depth internal investigation into the matter.

The service emphasised its commitment to upholding integrity and discipline within the force.

Authorities say further actions will be determined following the outcome of the investigations, which may include criminal prosecution depending on the findings.

What does the law say?

The Ghana Police Service operates under the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 76), which provide the legal framework for interdiction, a temporary suspension imposed on officers under investigation for serious misconduct or criminal offences.

Regulation 42 of C.I. 76 stipulates that an officer may be interdicted if they are suspected of involvement in actions that could undermine the integrity of the service, such as possessing restricted substances like tramadol, an offence that also falls under the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

During interdiction, the officer is placed on half salary, barred from performing official duties, and may be prohibited from wearing the uniform, though this measure is not punitive but rather precautionary to ensure an impartial investigation.

The process is overseen by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) or other disciplinary bodies, with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) or relevant authority approving the suspension.

