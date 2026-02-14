Love, Lust or Legacy? ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ explores the real meaning of Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day to you wherever you are watching this episode from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’d agree that there is nothing better in February than celebrating Valentine’s Day. Not only do you get the opportunity to express your love, but it’s also a day that you feel cherished. Even though you appreciate your significant other throughout the year, 14 February has become a day you could shamelessly shower them with chocolates, flowers, diamond jewellery and other gifts. Many have come to accept in unison that Valentine’s Day is an annual tradition that we’ve all come to know and love, but where exactly do the romantic traditions behind Valentine’s Day come from?

This week on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, Mrs. Debby and Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshe, all take their seats to talk about what the true purpose of this day means; they toddle through the love, lust and legacy that this day has caused, causing and may cause.

The host and her panelists went deep into some misconceptions and realities and why some if not most people misunderstand the celebrations. Some think that it is a festival of sex, others champion that it is a day only for couples, another school of thought see it more deeper — whatsoever the perceptions of anyone is, we cannot deny that this day speaks to love, unity, and intentional relationships.

In the spirit of love, Mrs. Debby reminded the youth that love is not proven in the bedroom, it is built through communication, respect, patience, and emotional connection. She was also quick to squash the notion harbored by some that February 14th is all about physical intimacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Avraham, the culture of “first-date-to-my-house”, must be stopped, as sex on a first date would, could or should be a major red flag. He buttressed that real intention is shown in effort; “as a man who values a woman invests time in knowing her mind before seeking access to her body.” He added.

As Valentine blues spread through the air, this episode calls for a rethink of how we’ve been celebrating this festival, as well as how we define and approach love.

Once again, happy Valentine’s Day to you, more also, subscribe to YouTube/Liz Media and be the first to see when new episodes drop.

Watch this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’….

Advertisement