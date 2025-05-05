SHS student shot in the eyes arrives in Accra for surgery sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama

Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who tragically lost her sight after a shooting incident in school, has arrived in Accra for advanced medical attention, thanks to the timely intervention of businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama.

The form two student from Bantama in the Ashanti Region sustained a life-altering gunshot wound on April 4, 2025, when a classmate reportedly brought a firearm to school and accidentally discharged it during a confrontation.

The bullet struck Pinamang in the forehead, leaving her in critical condition and resulting in permanent visual impairment.

Following emergency treatment at Kwadaso Hospital and later at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, doctors determined that only a specialised surgery could offer a chance at partial sight restoration.

Her emotional plea for help, in which she appealed to public figures including Ibrahim Mahama and Kennedy Agyapong, drew widespread attention:

Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama, I beg you, there are still bullets in my eyes, and I am unable to sleep. Please come to my aid for surgery because I want to return to school

Moved by her appeal, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has taken full responsibility for her medical care, facilitating her transfer to Accra for further assessment and possible surgery.

In a video that has surfaced online, the young girl has landed in Accra and is expected to undergo medical attention soon.