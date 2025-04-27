Female SHS student shot in the eye in school receives support from CHASS

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has donated GH¢100,000 to support Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist SHS student who was recently shot in the face by a fellow student.
CHASS has also asked her parents to open a bank account in her name to help gather more funds for her recovery and healing.
Suzzy, a student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, Ashanti Region, sadly lost her eyesight after the terrible incident.
The shooting happened on Friday, 4th April, during break time. Bernard Amoabeng, a Form Two student, is said to have brought a gun to school. Witnesses say a group of students started arguing about whether the weapon was real or could actually fire.
In an attempt to prove his point, Amoabeng reportedly pulled the trigger, hurting Suzzy and another student.
Victim recounts unfortunate incident
Speaking about the terrifying event, Suzzy shared:
It was break time, but I had already eaten and stayed in the classroom. The boy had the gun with him even during the maths class, but none of the teachers noticed it. He was sitting on the second desk while I had my head down on the table. When I lifted my head, he shot me in the face. I immediately covered my face and began pleading for help, but because of the blood, no one came to my aid.
She added:
I was eventually taken to the senior housemistress, who instructed that I be sent to the sick bay. But I told her I couldn’t see anything before I was rushed to the hospital.
Her family, clearly devastated, has appealed to the public for financial help to cover her medical bills.
Meanwhile, police in Suame have arrested Amoabeng and launched a full investigation. Many people are now questioning how a student managed to bring a gun into the school without being noticed.