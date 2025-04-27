Angry traders clash with local assembly taskforce at Kejetia Market (Video)

A tense situation unfolded at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi when some angry traders clashed with a whip-carrying member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Taskforce.

The incident happened after the official allegedly tried to forcefully remove the traders from the streets where they were selling.

The confrontation, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media, showed the official raising a whip while some traders shouted and tried to resist the eviction.

The footage has caused concern among many Ghanaians online, with some questioning the Taskforce's methods and calling for a more respectful approach towards traders.

Eyewitnesses said the traders were upset because they were not given enough notice to relocate, and many rely on the busy streets around the market to earn their daily living.

Tensions rose quickly as the official attempted to clear the area, leading to heated arguments and a brief physical struggle.

Clash resolved peacefully

Thankfully, other traders stepped in to calm the situation. They managed to persuade their colleagues to stand down and allowed the KMA officials to move through safely, avoiding a full-scale clash.

The KMA has been under pressure in recent months to decongest parts of the city, especially around Kejetia, where street trading often causes traffic jams and safety concerns.

However, critics argue that more needs to be done to provide alternative spaces for traders rather than using force.

The video of the confrontation has sparked debate, with many calling for the authorities to treat informal workers with greater dignity and for better communication between the city officials and market traders.