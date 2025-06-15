Mohammed Salisu could be off to Saudi Arabia after difficult season at Monaco

Mohammed Salisu might be heading to Saudi Arabia this summer after a tough season with AS Monaco, according to French reports.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian defender is looking to leave Monaco and has caught the eye of several clubs in Saudi Arabia and across Europe.

Salisu joined Monaco from Southampton in summer 2023, hoping for a fresh start in French football. However, his first season in Ligue 1 didn't go to plan.

The centre-back struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, which seriously affected his playing time. While he started the season reasonably well, getting regular games early on, things went downhill as the months passed.

His place in the team gradually disappeared, and by the end of the season, he was barely getting a look-in. Salisu managed just 15 league appearances all season, with his final start coming way back on 1st February.

Mohammed Salisu and Monaco qualify for next season’s Champions League

Salisu's Monaco future unclear

Things aren't looking much better for next season either. Monaco have already brought in Eric Dier on a free transfer after his contract with Bayern Munich ended. This means even more competition for defensive spots, making it even harder for Salisu to get back into the first team.

Given how little he played and the increased competition, it's no surprise that Salisu wants out, per reports. He's clearly after a fresh challenge where he can play regular football again.

Mohammed Salisu misses Monaco Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade through injury

Saudi Arabian clubs are showing strong interest in the defender, along with several European teams. A move to Saudi Arabia could offer Salisu the regular playing time he needs to get his career back on track after what's been a frustrating year in Monaco.