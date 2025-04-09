8 Memorable Ghanaian childhood games that Gen Z might not know about

Before smartphones and video games took over, children in Ghana enjoyed simple but exciting traditional games.

These games were full of fun, teamwork, and friendly competition. Sadly, many of these games are less common today, and Gen Z might not have experienced the joy of playing them.

Here are 8 classic Ghanaian childhood games that Gen Z might not know but should definitely try:

1. Pilolo

Pilolo is one of the most popular childhood games in Ghana. The name comes from the Ga language and means “one, two, three.” The game is like a mix of hide-and-seek and a treasure hunt.

One person hides an object while others close their eyes. When it’s time, everyone rushes to find the hidden object, using clues if given. Pilolo is fast, fun, and brings people together with laughter and excitement. Some people now play modern versions with new twists, like using popular places for hiding clues.

2. Oware

Oware, also called Mancala, is a strategy game played with seeds or small stones and a wooden board with pits. The aim is to capture more seeds than your opponent. In the past, kids would dig holes in the ground and use palm kernels to play. Now, wooden Oware boards are common, and you can even see them in local markets. It’s a game of patience and planning that sharpens your mind.

3. Ampe

Ampe is a lively game, mostly played by girls but open to all. Players jump and clap at the same time, trying to predict the other person’s move. The rhythm and quick thinking make it both energetic and entertaining. Ampe is a great way to exercise while having fun with friends.

4. Chaskele

Chaskele is like Ghana’s version of cricket. It’s played with a stick as a bat, a flattened can as the ball, and a tyre as the goal. One player tries to toss the can into the tyre, while others defend by hitting the can away with their sticks. It’s exciting and fast-paced, perfect for outdoor play.

5. Counters Ball

Counters Ball is a creative football game played with bottle tops as players and a small object like a marble as the ball. Players flick their bottle tops to try and score goals. It’s simple, fun, and can be played anywhere, no need for expensive equipment.

6. Ludo

Ludo is a much-loved board game in Ghana. Played by 2 to 4 players, the goal is to move your coloured tokens around the board and reach home first. The game depends on both luck and strategy. Today, you can even play digital versions of Ludo on your phone, but the board game version is still a favourite at home.

7. Alikoto

Alikoto uses just a pen cover and a battery cover. Players spin the Alikoto and try to flip it to land flat on its top by hitting it with their palm. If you fail, other players gently hit your hand with the Alikoto. It’s a quick and fun game, perfect for spare moments.

8. Chem Pe

