How beautiful Ethiopian women confused a Ghanaian team to be beaten woefully abroad

It was a night to forget for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Ethiopian side St George in the first leg of the 2006 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

But according to former midfielder Joseph Tagoe, also known as 'Bobby Short,' the real defeat happened long before kick-off.

Sharing the untold story, Tagoe confessed that the team’s focus crumbled the moment they arrived in Ethiopia, distracted not by tactics or training, but by the stunning women they encountered at their hotel.

He narrated this intriguing story during an appearance on the Gajio podcast:

We lost focus in Ethiopia. When we got there, the girls we saw in our hotel were stunning. That's why I decided to have one. I'm saying this for young players to learn from it. They should know the mistakes we made so they don't repeat them.

Tagoe went on to reveal, with a touch of humour, that although his English was limited at the time, it suddenly improved that night.

The Ethiopian girls are very beautiful. I wasn't fluent in English, but I became fluent that night. 'Let's go inside, I'll give you $20.' At that time, our per diem was $300, and I had to play 'professional before.' It wasn't all of us that had ladies, though.

How Hearts of Oak still managed to qualify

Despite their disastrous first-leg result, Hearts of Oak miraculously advanced. In the return leg, they led 2-0 before being awarded a penalty.

In protest, St George players stormed off the pitch, forfeiting the match and controversially handing Hearts of Oak qualification.