Hearts of Oak coach charged for ‘running away’ from press conference after loss

Hearts of Oak’s coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to attend the mandatory post-match press conference following his team’s 1-0 loss to Dreams FC on Saturday.

The Phobians were unable to recover from an early goal by Abdul Razak, suffering their first league defeat in seven matches. This was also their first loss of 2025 after a run of five wins and two draws.

The defeat marked Hearts of Oak’s first league loss since they were beaten by their rivals, Asante Kotoko, in the Super Clash in December 2024.

As a result of the loss, the GFA has charged coach Ouattara for not attending the post-match press conference, claiming that his actions were intentional and went against the rules. The GFA has stated that such behaviour brings the sport into disrepute.

Ouattara has been given until Tuesday, March 18, to respond to the charges.

This comes just a week after Hearts of Oak were charged with a safety protocol breach following the resumption of the league.

READ ALSO: Why Nsoatreman FC have withdrawn from the Ghana Premier League

Following the defeat to Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak remain in third place with 36 points, two points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko.

Hearts fail to capitalise on Kotoko slip

A win against Dreams FC would have seen the Phobians leapfrog league leaders Asante Kotoko, who were held to a one-all draw.

Defending champions FC Samartex 1996 earlier on Saturday stopped the Porcupine Warriors from grabbing all three points.

Awuah Dramani opened the scoring for the home side in the 38th minute before Kwame Poku restored parity in the 46th minute.

MUST READ: Accra Sports Stadium floodlights not working 5 days to Ghana World Cup qualifier